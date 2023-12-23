The Nashville Predators, Colton Sissons among them, meet the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Thinking about a wager on Sissons in the Predators-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Colton Sissons vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Sissons Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Sissons has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 16:41 on the ice per game.

Sissons has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 33 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 15 of 33 games this season, Sissons has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Sissons has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Sissons' implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sissons going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Sissons Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 97 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 4 18 Points 0 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

