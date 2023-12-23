Clarke County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Clarke County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Clarke County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Quitman High School at Magee High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 23
- Location: Bay Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quitman High School at Bay Springs High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 23
- Location: Bay Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
