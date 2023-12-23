CJ McCollum's New Orleans Pelicans take the court versus the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

McCollum, in his last appearance, had 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 123-104 win over the Cavaliers.

We're going to break down McCollum's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 21.0 19.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.6 Assists 5.5 5.3 4.8 PRA -- 30.4 27.8 PR -- 25.1 23 3PM 2.5 3.4 3.3



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, McCollum has made 7.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 9.1% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 7.8 threes per game, or 13.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McCollum's opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 101 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the seventh-most possessions per game with 101.8.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 107.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Rockets are 19th in the NBA, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Rockets are No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 23.2 per game.

Allowing 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Rockets are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

CJ McCollum vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 39 26 6 5 4 2 2 3/17/2023 39 14 5 6 3 0 1 1/4/2023 35 28 1 6 5 1 0 11/12/2022 37 9 7 7 1 0 2

