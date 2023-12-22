SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's college basketball schedule includes two games featuring SWAC teams in play. Among those games is the Southern Jaguars taking on the Oklahoma Sooners.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Southern Jaguars at Oklahoma Sooners
|1:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Florida A&M Rattlers at Michigan Wolverines
|1:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22
|-
Follow SWAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.