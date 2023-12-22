Oktibbeha County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oktibbeha County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at East Webster High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Maben, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.