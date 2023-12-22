The Baylor Bears (9-0) will face the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi Valley State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

  • Rayquan Brown: 15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Sanders: 10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Arecko Gipson: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Danny Washington: 3.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Walter Hamilton: 2.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor Players to Watch

  • Rayj Dennis: 14.2 PTS, 4 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Yves Missi: 10 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Ja'Kobe Walter: 14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalen Bridges: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jayden Nunn: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Stat Comparison

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank
4th 91.1 Points Scored 49.7 363rd
100th 67.6 Points Allowed 83 354th
57th 40 Rebounds 28.1 361st
24th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 7 322nd
54th 9.1 3pt Made 3.3 361st
39th 16.7 Assists 7 363rd
131st 11.3 Turnovers 14.1 327th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.