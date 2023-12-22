The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-11) will attempt to break an 11-game losing skid when visiting the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Ferrell Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils have shot at a 35.6% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points below the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

This season, Mississippi Valley State has a 0-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.3% from the field.

The Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Delta Devils rank 274th.

The Delta Devils' 48.8 points per game are 21.6 fewer points than the 70.4 the Bears give up to opponents.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Mississippi Valley State scored 68.0 points per game last season, 9.5 more than it averaged away (58.5).

At home, the Delta Devils conceded 70.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.5).

Beyond the arc, Mississippi Valley State knocked down fewer triples on the road (5.0 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (35.8%) than at home (33.9%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule