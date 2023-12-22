Friday's game between the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-2) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-11) at Ferrell Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-56 and heavily favors Baylor to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 87, Mississippi Valley State 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-30.6)

Baylor (-30.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Baylor is 5-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Mississippi Valley State's 4-7-0 ATS record. The Bears are 6-3-0 and the Delta Devils are 2-9-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils have been outscored by 33.4 points per game (posting 48.8 points per game, 363rd in college basketball, while allowing 82.2 per contest, 354th in college basketball) and have a -367 scoring differential.

The 28.7 rebounds per game Mississippi Valley State accumulates rank 361st in college basketball, 9.7 fewer than the 38.4 its opponents record.

Mississippi Valley State connects on 4.6 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 3.3 (362nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.9.

Mississippi Valley State has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 14.8 per game (346th in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (313th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.