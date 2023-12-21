SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Thursday college basketball slate includes two games with a SWAC team in play. Among those contests is the Ole Miss Rebels playing the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Florida A&M Rattlers at Detroit Mercy Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
|2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
