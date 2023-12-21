The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-4) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Southern Miss Eagles (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Alico Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

The Southern Miss Eagles put up 11.3 more points per game (70.4) than the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles allow their opponents to score (59.1).

When it scores more than 59.1 points, Southern Miss is 6-2.

FGCU's record is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 70.4 points.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles average 15.6 more points per game (71.4) than the Southern Miss Eagles give up (55.8).

FGCU has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 55.8 points.

When Southern Miss gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 7-2.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are making 42.7% of their shots from the field, 8.2% higher than the Southern Miss Eagles concede to opponents (34.5%).

The Southern Miss Eagles make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 20.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.8 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

20.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.8 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.7 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.7 FG% Brikayla Gray: 7.7 PTS, 50.8 FG%

7.7 PTS, 50.8 FG% Lani Cornfield: 9.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

9.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Morgan Sieper: 7.8 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)

Southern Miss Schedule