Thursday's game that pits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-4) versus the Southern Miss Eagles (7-2) at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 68-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of FGCU, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Southern Miss Eagles are coming off of a 70-63 loss to Cleveland State in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Miss vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Miss vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 68, Southern Miss 60

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Southern Miss Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' best win of the season came against the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 100 team (No. 62), according to our computer rankings. The Southern Miss Eagles registered the 61-59 home win on December 2.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Southern Miss is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Southern Miss is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Ole Miss (No. 62) on December 2

51-33 at home over Samford (No. 203) on November 25

77-60 at home over Akron (No. 251) on November 11

91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 264) on November 18

75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 305) on November 24

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 20.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.8 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

20.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.8 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.7 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.7 FG% Brikayla Gray: 7.7 PTS, 50.8 FG%

7.7 PTS, 50.8 FG% Lani Cornfield: 9.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

9.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Morgan Sieper: 7.8 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Southern Miss Eagles have a +132 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.6 points per game. They're putting up 70.4 points per game, 122nd in college basketball, and are allowing 55.8 per outing to rank 46th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.