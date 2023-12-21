The Los Angeles Rams (7-7) host the New Orleans Saints (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

How to Watch Rams vs. Saints

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Saints Insights

The Saints score 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Rams surrender.

The Saints rack up just 2.4 fewer yards per game (334.5) than the Rams give up per matchup (336.9).

New Orleans rushes for 103.2 yards per game, 7.6 fewer yards than the 110.8 Los Angeles allows.

The Saints have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Saints Away Performance

On the road, the Saints score 22.3 points per game and concede 19. That's more than they score overall (22.1), but less than they allow (19.1).

The Saints' average yards gained (366) and conceded (312.4) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 334.5 and 311.9, respectively.

New Orleans accumulates 250.3 passing yards per game in road games (19 more than its overall average), and concedes 187.1 in road games (1.7 more than overall).

On the road, the Saints rack up 115.7 rushing yards per game and give up 125.3. That's more than they gain overall (103.2), and less than they allow (126.4).

On the road, the Saints convert 38% of third downs and allow 35.4% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (38.3%), and more than they allow (34.9%).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Detroit L 33-28 FOX 12/10/2023 Carolina W 28-6 FOX 12/17/2023 New York W 24-6 FOX 12/21/2023 at Los Angeles - Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 1/7/2024 Atlanta - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.