The Philadelphia Flyers (18-10-3) -- who've won three in a row -- host the Nashville Predators (18-14) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can turn on NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ to see the Predators look to beat the Flyers.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Predators vs Flyers Additional Info

Predators vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/12/2023 Predators Flyers 3-2 (F/OT) NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators have allowed 99 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the league.
  • The Predators have 100 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Predators have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Filip Forsberg 32 16 20 36 37 25 55.6%
Roman Josi 32 7 20 27 24 9 -
Ryan O'Reilly 32 13 13 26 13 29 52.9%
Gustav Nyquist 32 4 16 20 20 5 40%
Colton Sissons 32 10 6 16 8 15 51.4%

Flyers Stats & Trends

  • The Flyers have conceded 81 total goals (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.
  • The Flyers rank 23rd in the league with 90 goals scored (2.9 per game).
  • In the last 10 games, the Flyers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 27 goals during that time.

Flyers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Travis Konecny 31 16 11 27 9 22 29.4%
Travis Sanheim 30 4 18 22 27 16 -
Sean Couturier 29 7 14 21 16 25 50.3%
Joel Farabee 31 11 9 20 10 9 36%
Owen Tippett 31 11 8 19 9 12 43.3%

