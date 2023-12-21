The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) and the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) play in a game with no set line at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSNO. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under - - 227.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has played 15 games this season that have gone over 227.5 combined points scored.

New Orleans has a 229.7-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.2 more points than this game's point total.

New Orleans has a 16-12-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pelicans have been victorious in nine, or 60%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, New Orleans has won nine of its 15 games, or 60%, when it is the underdog by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 53.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pelicans vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 14 50% 112.4 228.3 112.1 226 222.9 Pelicans 15 53.6% 115.9 228.3 113.9 226 229.0

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Pelicans have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.

In 2023-24 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.714, 10-4-0 record) than on the road (.429, 6-8-0).

The Pelicans' 115.9 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 112.1 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

New Orleans has put together a 13-4 ATS record and a 12-5 overall record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Pelicans and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against + Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 16-12 0-0 13-15 Cavaliers 15-13 0-0 15-13

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Pelicans Cavaliers 115.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.4 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 13-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-5 12-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-4 113.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.1 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 11-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-7 12-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-4

