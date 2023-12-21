The George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Alcorn State Braves (1-11) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

Alcorn State Stats Insights

The Braves are shooting 40.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 38.4% the Revolutionaries' opponents have shot this season.

Alcorn State is 1-8 when it shoots better than 38.4% from the field.

The Braves are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Revolutionaries sit at 344th.

The Braves average only 4.7 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Revolutionaries give up (72.5).

Alcorn State is 0-4 when it scores more than 72.5 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alcorn State averaged 76.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.2.

The Braves conceded fewer points at home (69.7 per game) than away (70.7) last season.

Beyond the arc, Alcorn State knocked down fewer triples away (5.0 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) as well.

