The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2) aim to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Colorado State Rams (9-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Moby Arena.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Stadium

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State vs. Colorado State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 77.9 points per game are 20.8 more points than the 57.1 the Rams give up.

When it scores more than 57.1 points, Mississippi State is 11-1.

Colorado State's record is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 77.9 points.

The 75.5 points per game the Rams put up are 18.3 more points than the Bulldogs allow (57.2).

When Colorado State totals more than 57.2 points, it is 9-1.

Mississippi State is 10-2 when allowing fewer than 75.5 points.

The Rams shoot 46.4% from the field, 10.2% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs make 46.2% of their shots from the field, 11.9% higher than the Rams' defensive field-goal percentage.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 47.8 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

17.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 47.8 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Jessika Carter: 15.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK, 50.8 FG%

15.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK, 50.8 FG% Debreasha Powe: 12.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (35-for-80)

12.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (35-for-80) Lauren Park-Lane: 9.0 PTS, 6.3 AST, 44.0 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.0 PTS, 6.3 AST, 44.0 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 49.3 FG%

Mississippi State Schedule