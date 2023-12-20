The Ligue 1 schedule today, which includes AS Monaco squaring off against Toulouse FC, should provide some fireworks.

Information on how to watch today's Ligue 1 play is included for you.

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Toulouse FC vs AS Monaco

AS Monaco journeys to play Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Stade Brest 29 vs FC Lorient

FC Lorient journeys to match up with Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch Strasbourg vs Lille OSC

Lille OSC is on the road to play Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Olympique Lyon vs FC Nantes

FC Nantes is on the road to play Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Montpellier HSC vs Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille travels to play Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch OGC Nice vs RC Lens

RC Lens journeys to match up with OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes travels to take on Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel:

Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Metz

FC Metz travels to take on Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Paris.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Stade Reims vs Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC makes the trip to take on Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

