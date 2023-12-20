LaLiga Anytime Goal Scorer Prop Bets & Odds in the US Today, December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With three matches on the LaLiga menu Wednesday, you have plenty of opportunities to make an anytime goal scorer wager. Continue reading for the odds on players from each match.
Top LaLiga Goal Scorer Odds Today
Robert Lewandowski, FC Barcelona (-250)
- Opponent: UD Almeria
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 8
Marc Guiu, FC Barcelona (+100)
- Opponent: UD Almeria
- Games Played: 4
- Goals: 1
Gorka Guruzeta, Athletic Bilbao (+105)
- Opponent: UD Las Palmas
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 8
Inaki Williams, Athletic Bilbao (+115)
- Opponent: UD Las Palmas
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 8
Joao Felix, FC Barcelona (+115)
- Opponent: UD Almeria
- Games Played: 14
- Goals: 3
Ferran Torres, FC Barcelona (+120)
- Opponent: UD Almeria
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 3
Asier Villalibre, Athletic Bilbao (+125)
- Opponent: UD Las Palmas
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 1
Raphinha, FC Barcelona (+140)
- Opponent: UD Almeria
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 2
Lamine Yamal Nasraqui Ebana, FC Barcelona (+140)
- Opponent: UD Almeria
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 1
Raul Garcia, Athletic Bilbao (+180)
- Opponent: UD Las Palmas
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 0
Alexander Sorloth, Villarreal CF (+180)
- Opponent: RC Celta de Vigo
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 6
Jorgen Strand Larsen, RC Celta de Vigo (+185)
- Opponent: Villarreal CF
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 6
Aingeru Olabarrieta, Athletic Bilbao (+200)
- Opponent: UD Las Palmas
Oihan Sancet, Athletic Bilbao (+200)
- Opponent: UD Las Palmas
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 3
Alex Berenguer, Athletic Bilbao (+200)
- Opponent: UD Las Palmas
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 2
Today's LaLiga Games
|Matchup
|Kick-off
|TV Channel
|UD Almeria @ FC Barcelona
|1:00 PM, ET
|Watch on ESPN+!
|UD Las Palmas @ Athletic Bilbao
|3:30 PM, ET
|Watch on ESPN+!
|RC Celta de Vigo @ Villarreal CF
|3:30 PM, ET
|Watch on ESPN+!
