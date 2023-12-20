The Jackson State Tigers (5-4) will visit the Miami Hurricanes (8-1) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Jackson State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 71.3 points per game are 16 more points than the 55.3 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

Jackson State has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.

Miami (FL) is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.3 points.

The 72 points per game the Hurricanes average are 13 more points than the Tigers allow (59).

Miami (FL) is 8-0 when scoring more than 59 points.

When Jackson State allows fewer than 72 points, it is 5-1.

The Hurricanes shoot 47.4% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.

The Tigers shoot 39.9% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Hurricanes concede.

Jackson State Leaders

Angel Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 44.1 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 44.1 FG% Miya Crump: 10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) TI'lan Boler: 9.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (7-for-35)

9.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (7-for-35) Daphane White: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63 FG% Hayleigh Breland: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Schedule