How to Watch the Jackson State vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Jackson State Tigers (5-4) will visit the Miami Hurricanes (8-1) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Jackson State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 71.3 points per game are 16 more points than the 55.3 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
- Jackson State has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.
- Miami (FL) is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.3 points.
- The 72 points per game the Hurricanes average are 13 more points than the Tigers allow (59).
- Miami (FL) is 8-0 when scoring more than 59 points.
- When Jackson State allows fewer than 72 points, it is 5-1.
- The Hurricanes shoot 47.4% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.
- The Tigers shoot 39.9% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Hurricanes concede.
Jackson State Leaders
- Angel Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 44.1 FG%
- Miya Crump: 10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
- TI'lan Boler: 9.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (7-for-35)
- Daphane White: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63 FG%
- Hayleigh Breland: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
Jackson State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 79-37
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 78-58
|Gill Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 82-72
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/6/2024
|Alcorn State
|-
|Williams Assembly Center
