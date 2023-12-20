The Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) will face the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ROOT Sports NW.

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Jackson State Players to Watch

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank
14th 87.3 Points Scored 68.9 297th
87th 66.9 Points Allowed 81.5 346th
5th 41.5 Rebounds 32.4 216th
14th 13.0 Off. Rebounds 9.8 137th
181st 7.5 3pt Made 5.8 305th
47th 16.5 Assists 12.6 227th
201st 12.1 Turnovers 13.8 307th

