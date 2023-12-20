The Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) will face the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ROOT Sports NW.

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

Jackson State Players to Watch

Anton Watson: 14.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Graham Ike: 13.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryan Nembhard: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Hickman: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Braden Huff: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Watson: 14.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Ike: 13.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Nembhard: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Hickman: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Huff: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank 14th 87.3 Points Scored 68.9 297th 87th 66.9 Points Allowed 81.5 346th 5th 41.5 Rebounds 32.4 216th 14th 13.0 Off. Rebounds 9.8 137th 181st 7.5 3pt Made 5.8 305th 47th 16.5 Assists 12.6 227th 201st 12.1 Turnovers 13.8 307th

