The Jackson State Tigers (4-7) play the No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW.

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 38.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Jackson State has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 223rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 17th.

The Tigers score just 2.3 more points per game (68.6) than the Bulldogs allow (66.3).

Jackson State has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Jackson State scored 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.5.

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 7.3 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than on the road (75.4).

Beyond the arc, Jackson State had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (32.1%) last season. But it knocked down the same number of triples at home as on the road (6.3 per game).

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule