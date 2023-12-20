Wednesday's contest at Davey Whitney Complex has the Alcorn State Braves (2-6) squaring off against the New Orleans Privateers (2-8) at 1:00 PM (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a 62-58 win for Alcorn State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

In their last game on Saturday, the Braves suffered a 49-47 loss to Louisiana Tech.

Alcorn State vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi

Alcorn State vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: Alcorn State 62, New Orleans 58

Other SWAC Predictions

Alcorn State Schedule Analysis

The Braves' best win this season came against the Nicholls Colonels, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 245) in our computer rankings. The Braves brought home the 54-46 win at home on November 30.

The Braves have four losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Alcorn State Leaders

Nakia Cheatham: 9.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

9.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Destiny Brown: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.4 FG%

7.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.4 FG% Zy'Nyia White: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Kiarra Henderson: 4.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG%

4.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG% Akyriale Ford: 4.0 PTS, 34.4 FG%

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves average 49.0 points per game (356th in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per contest (223rd in college basketball). They have a -134 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 16.8 points per game.

