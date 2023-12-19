Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Wayne County, Mississippi, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bay Springs High School at Wayne County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Waynesboro, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.