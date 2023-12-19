Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Washington County, Mississippi. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Washington County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville High School at Greenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Greenwood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hollandale Simmons High School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Ruleville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
