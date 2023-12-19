Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rankin County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Rankin County, Mississippi is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rankin County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Florence High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pelahatchie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Pelahatchie, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
