Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prentiss County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Prentiss County, Mississippi is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Prentiss County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
HW Byers High School at Jumpertown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Booneville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
