The Troy Trojans (4-4) will meet the Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Troy Game Information

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Allen Flanigan: 18.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Matthew Murrell: 16.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaylen Murray: 15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jaemyn Brakefield: 7.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jamarion Sharp: 4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

Troy Players to Watch

Ole Miss vs. Troy Stat Comparison

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Troy AVG Troy Rank
208th 73.8 Points Scored 84.8 27th
81st 66.5 Points Allowed 69.3 142nd
242nd 31.9 Rebounds 38.9 22nd
250th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 13.8 9th
228th 6.9 3pt Made 8.8 73rd
52nd 16.1 Assists 15.1 88th
57th 10.1 Turnovers 14.9 343rd

