Mississippi Valley State vs. Tulsa December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) will meet the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch
- PJ Haggerty: 16.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cobe Williams: 13.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jared Garcia: 10.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Isaiah Barnes: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyshawn Archie: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Tulsa Players to Watch
Mississippi Valley State vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison
|Tulsa Rank
|Tulsa AVG
|Mississippi Valley State AVG
|Mississippi Valley State Rank
|90th
|79.6
|Points Scored
|49.7
|363rd
|144th
|69.4
|Points Allowed
|83.0
|351st
|30th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|24.3
|362nd
|83rd
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|320th
|121st
|8.1
|3pt Made
|3.3
|360th
|239th
|12.4
|Assists
|7.0
|363rd
|346th
|15.0
|Turnovers
|14.1
|320th
