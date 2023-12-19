Madison County, Mississippi has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Pontotoc High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 19

10:30 AM CT on December 19 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Germantown High School at Clinton High School