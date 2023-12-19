Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lowndes County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lowndes County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Lowndes County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbus High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hope High School at Pontotoc High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Pontotoc, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
