Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Lee County, Mississippi today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mooreville High School at Mantachie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Mantachie, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ripley High School at Shannon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Shannon, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
