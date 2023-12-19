Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hinds County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Hinds County, Mississippi is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Hinds County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Raymond High School at Warren Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Germantown High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Clinton, MS
- Conference: 6A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
