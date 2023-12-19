The Alcorn State Braves (1-10) will try to stop a nine-game losing skid when visiting the Drake Bulldogs (10-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Knapp Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Drake vs. Alcorn State matchup.

Alcorn State vs. Drake Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Drake Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM Drake (-21.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Alcorn State vs. Drake Betting Trends

Alcorn State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Braves have covered the spread twice this year (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs.

Drake has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Bulldogs games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

