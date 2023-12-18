The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Montagne Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern Miss vs. Lamar Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Montagne Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern Miss -4.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

In three of eight games this season, Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points.

Southern Miss has an average point total of 135.8 in its outings this year, 13.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Eagles are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Southern Miss has won one of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Golden Eagles have played as a favorite of -200 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Southern Miss, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Southern Miss vs. Lamar Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Miss 3 37.5% 68.6 152.2 67.2 145.3 140.2 Lamar 6 75% 83.6 152.2 78.1 145.3 148.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Southern Miss Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles record 9.5 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Cardinals give up (78.1).

Southern Miss has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when scoring more than 78.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Miss vs. Lamar Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Miss 2-6-0 0-1 3-4-0 Lamar 6-2-0 2-2 7-1-0

Southern Miss vs. Lamar Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Miss Lamar 15-0 Home Record 6-9 8-7 Away Record 2-12 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.