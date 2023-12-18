Monday's contest features the Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) and the South Alabama Jaguars (7-3) facing off at Mitchell Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-58 victory for heavily favored Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Rebels came out on top in their most recent matchup 84-56 against Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday.

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 68, South Alabama 58

Other SEC Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 20, the Rebels defeated the Michigan Wolverines, a top 50 team (No. 32) in our computer rankings, by a score of 60-49.

The Rebels have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Ole Miss is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 32) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 49) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 126) on November 15

67-54 over Howard (No. 256) on November 18

58-45 at home over Little Rock (No. 265) on November 25

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG%

9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.9 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

11.9 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Snudda Collins: 11.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)

11.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

6.8 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Kharyssa Richardson: 7.1 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +120 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.0 points per game. They're putting up 68.3 points per game, 148th in college basketball, and are giving up 56.3 per contest to rank 58th in college basketball.

