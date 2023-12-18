The Texas A&M Aggies (9-1) look to extend an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils put up only 4.0 more points per game (53.1) than the Aggies give up (49.1).

Mississippi Valley State is 1-5 when it scores more than 49.1 points.

Texas A&M has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 53.1 points.

The Aggies score 11.2 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Delta Devils allow (84.0).

When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 72.8 points, it is 0-3.

The Aggies shoot 41.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Delta Devils allow defensively.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

14.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Jaylia Reed: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.8 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (17-for-70)

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.8 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (17-for-70) Amberly Brown: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 27.1 FG%

6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 27.1 FG% Leah Turner: 5.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

5.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Syann Holmes: 3.1 PTS, 29.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi Valley State Schedule