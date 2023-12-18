We have high school basketball competition in Greene County, Mississippi today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greene County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Greene County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
  • Location: Leakesville, MS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.