The Memphis Tigers (4-6) will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 77.7 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 71.8 the Tigers give up.
  • Mississippi State is 8-0 when it scores more than 71.8 points.
  • Memphis' record is 3-3 when it gives up fewer than 77.7 points.
  • The 68.6 points per game the Tigers record are 11.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (56.7).
  • Memphis is 3-5 when scoring more than 56.7 points.
  • Mississippi State is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.
  • The Tigers shoot 38.1% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
  • The Bulldogs make 45.9% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Mississippi State Leaders

  • Jerkaila Jordan: 17.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)
  • Jessika Carter: 15 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 50.9 FG%
  • Lauren Park-Lane: 9.3 PTS, 6.5 AST, 44.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
  • Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (34-for-78)
  • Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 50 FG%

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Chattanooga L 59-53 McKenzie Arena
12/11/2023 Kennesaw State W 91-50 Humphrey Coliseum
12/14/2023 Jackson State W 82-72 Humphrey Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ Memphis - Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena
12/29/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Humphrey Coliseum

