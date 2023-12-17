The North Texas Mean Green (5-4) play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cadence Bank Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State vs. North Texas Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
  • Mississippi State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 211th.
  • The Bulldogs score 76.4 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 58.4 the Mean Green allow.
  • Mississippi State has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 58.4 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Mississippi State averaged 5.7 more points per game (69.6) than it did in away games (63.9).
  • The Bulldogs surrendered 59.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65).
  • Mississippi State made 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in road games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Southern L 60-59 Humphrey Coliseum
12/9/2023 Tulane W 106-76 State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 Murray State W 85-81 Humphrey Coliseum
12/17/2023 North Texas - Cadence Bank Arena
12/23/2023 Rutgers - Prudential Center
12/31/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Humphrey Coliseum

