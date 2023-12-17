The North Texas Mean Green (5-4) play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cadence Bank Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi

Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

Mississippi State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 211th.

The Bulldogs score 76.4 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 58.4 the Mean Green allow.

Mississippi State has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 58.4 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Mississippi State averaged 5.7 more points per game (69.6) than it did in away games (63.9).

The Bulldogs surrendered 59.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65).

Mississippi State made 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in road games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule