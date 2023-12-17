Sunday's contest at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) squaring off against the Memphis Tigers (4-6) at 3:00 PM ET on December 17. Our computer prediction projects a 74-64 win for Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs head into this matchup after an 82-72 victory over Jackson State on Thursday.

Mississippi State vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Mississippi State vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 74, Memphis 64

Other SEC Predictions

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs took down the Belmont Bruins, the No. 61 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 63-62 on November 19, it was their signature win of the year so far.

The Bulldogs have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

Mississippi State has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 27th-most in the country. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 23rd-most.

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 61) on November 19

81-78 over Clemson (No. 87) on November 24

82-72 at home over Jackson State (No. 115) on December 14

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 124) on November 26

67-46 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 140) on November 10

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

17.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) Jessika Carter: 15 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 50.9 FG%

15 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 50.9 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 9.3 PTS, 6.5 AST, 44.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.3 PTS, 6.5 AST, 44.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (34-for-78)

11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (34-for-78) Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 50 FG%

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +252 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.7 points per game (51st in college basketball) while giving up 56.7 per outing (63rd in college basketball).

