The Jackson State Tigers (2-6) will face the Howard Bison (3-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at TBA ET and air on ESPNU.

Jackson State vs. Howard Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV: ESPNU

Jackson State Players to Watch

Bryce Harris: 16.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

16.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Shy Odom: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Seth Towns: 17.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Marcus Dockery: 11.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jelani Williams: 8.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Howard Players to Watch

Jackson State vs. Howard Stat Comparison

Howard Rank Howard AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank 129th 77.4 Points Scored 68.9 289th 343rd 81.1 Points Allowed 81.5 344th 178th 33.3 Rebounds 32.4 220th 198th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 133rd 174th 7.5 3pt Made 5.8 304th 279th 11.6 Assists 12.6 220th 342nd 14.9 Turnovers 13.8 305th

