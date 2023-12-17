The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-9) square off against the Jackson State Tigers (3-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

Jackson State vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Tigers' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.2 percentage points lower than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (52.7%).

The Tigers are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 222nd.

The Tigers score an average of 68.7 points per game, 17.8 fewer points than the 86.5 the Aggies allow.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Jackson State scored 68.9 points per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (68.5).

The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (68.1 per game) than on the road (75.4) last season.

Beyond the arc, Jackson State had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (32.1%) last season. But it knocked down the same number of triples at home as away (6.3 per game).

