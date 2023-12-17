Sunday's game that pits the Howard Bison (4-6) against the Jackson State Tigers (2-7) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 78-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Howard, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at TBA on December 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Jackson State vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Jackson State vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 78, Jackson State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: Howard (-3.5)

Howard (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 153.4

Howard is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Jackson State's 4-5-0 ATS record. The Bison have gone over the point total in six games, while Tigers games have gone over six times.

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Tigers' -135 scoring differential (being outscored by 15.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.3 points per game (316th in college basketball) while allowing 82.3 per contest (353rd in college basketball).

Jackson State loses the rebound battle by 4.3 boards on average. It collects 34.9 rebounds per game, 255th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 39.2.

Jackson State connects on 5.8 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc (297th in college basketball). It is making 5.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 11.1 per game at 38.6%.

Jackson State has committed 1.7 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.8 (345th in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (108th in college basketball).

