In Week 15 action at Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave will be up against the New York Giants defense and Darnay Holmes. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the New Orleans receivers versus the Giants' secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Saints vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants 115.8 8.9 23 78 8.55

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Chris Olave vs. Darnay Holmes Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave's team-leading 918 yards as a receiver have come on 72 catches (out of 116 targets) with four touchdowns.

In terms of the passing game, New Orleans is No. 16 in the league, at 233 yards per game (3,029 total passing yards).

The Saints' scoring average on offense is 21.9 points per game, 18th in the NFL.

New Orleans has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 36.5 times per game (eighth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Saints have been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 60 times, which ranks them eighth in the league.

Darnay Holmes & the Giants' Defense

Darnay Holmes has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 11 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York is 16th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,942) and eighth in passing touchdowns allowed (15).

So far this season, the Giants are having trouble keeping opposing offenses at bay, allowing 24.2 points per game (24th in NFL).

New York has allowed six players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

15 players have caught a touchdown against the Giants this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chris Olave vs. Darnay Holmes Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Darnay Holmes Rec. Targets 116 16 Def. Targets Receptions 72 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.8 12 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 918 11 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 70.6 1.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 299 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.