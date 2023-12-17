With the New Orleans Saints squaring off against the New York Giants in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Chris Olave a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Chris Olave score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Olave has hauled in 72 balls and leads his squad with 918 yards receiving while scoring four TDs. He has been targeted 116 times.

Olave has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1 Week 6 @Texans 10 7 96 0 Week 7 Jaguars 15 7 57 0 Week 8 @Colts 9 5 46 0 Week 9 Bears 8 6 46 1 Week 10 @Vikings 9 6 94 1 Week 12 @Falcons 9 7 114 0 Week 13 Lions 8 5 119 0 Week 14 Panthers 5 4 28 1

