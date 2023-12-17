The Alcorn State Braves (1-9) are heavy underdogs (by 17.5 points) to break a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5 points.

Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: McLeod Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Iowa -17.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Braves Betting Records & Stats

Alcorn State has combined with its opponent to score more than 149.5 points in seven of nine games this season.

The average over/under for Alcorn State's contests this season is 154.8, 5.3 more points than this game's point total.

Alcorn State's ATS record is 3-6-0 this year.

Alcorn State has been named as the underdog five times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Braves have not won as an underdog of +900 or more on the moneyline this season in seven such games.

Alcorn State has an implied victory probability of 10% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Iowa 6 66.7% 75.9 143.5 74 161.2 145.2 Alcorn State 7 77.8% 67.6 143.5 87.2 161.2 145.7

Additional Alcorn State Insights & Trends

The Braves average 6.4 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (74).

When it scores more than 74 points, Alcorn State is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Iowa 3-6-0 0-0 6-3-0 Alcorn State 3-6-0 2-3 8-1-0

Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Iowa Alcorn State 8-8 Home Record 7-2 4-7 Away Record 10-10 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 11-6-0 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

