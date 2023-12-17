Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) will meet the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McLeod Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- Nate Heise: 14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tytan Anderson: 11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jacob Hutson: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bowen Born: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 8.3 PTS, 2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa Stat Comparison
|Northern Iowa Rank
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Alcorn State AVG
|Alcorn State Rank
|171st
|75.4
|Points Scored
|69.1
|283rd
|268th
|75.3
|Points Allowed
|85.1
|355th
|255th
|31.5
|Rebounds
|30.3
|294th
|315th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|234th
|120th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|5
|336th
|126th
|14.3
|Assists
|10.3
|335th
|68th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|9.6
|36th
