Will Tyson Barrie Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 16?
In the upcoming game against the Washington Capitals, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Tyson Barrie to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Barrie stats and insights
- In one of 26 games this season, Barrie scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Barrie has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Barrie's shooting percentage is 2.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Barrie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:44
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:57
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:07
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|17:02
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|W 4-3
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
