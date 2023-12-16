The St. John's Red Storm (6-3) play the Fordham Rams (5-5) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

St. John's is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Rams are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Storm sit at 28th.

The Red Storm put up 11.8 more points per game (80.3) than the Rams give up (68.5).

St. John's has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Fordham Stats Insights

Fordham has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.

The Rams are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at first.

The Rams' 72.6 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 71.0 the Red Storm give up to opponents.

Fordham has a 5-4 record when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's posted 77.6 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.

In home games, the Red Storm gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (70.0) than in road games (82.8).

At home, St. John's made 1.2 more threes per game (6.3) than in away games (5.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (30.4%).

Fordham Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Fordham scored 5.8 more points per game at home (74.3) than away (68.5).

In 2022-23, the Rams gave up 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (71.6).

Fordham made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (30.0%).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 @ West Virginia W 79-73 WVU Coliseum 12/6/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-50 Carnesecca Arena 12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center 12/16/2023 Fordham - Madison Square Garden 12/20/2023 Xavier - Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center

Fordham Upcoming Schedule