The Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg and the Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Capitals Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

One of Nashville's most productive offensive players this season is Forsberg, with 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) and an average ice time of 18:59 per game.

Ryan O'Reilly has chipped in with 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists).

Roman Josi's total of 26 points is via seven goals and 19 assists.

In nine games, Kevin Lankinen's record is 4-3-0. He has conceded 27 goals (3.28 goals against average) and has recorded 233 saves.

Capitals Players to Watch

Washington's Wilson has totaled seven assists and 10 goals in 26 games. That's good for 17 points.

Dylan Strome has made a major impact for Washington this season with 16 points (12 goals and four assists).

This season, Alexander Ovechkin has scored five goals and contributed 11 assists for Washington, giving him a point total of 16.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren's record stands at 6-2-2 on the season, giving up 26 goals (2.4 goals against average) and collecting 338 saves with a .929% save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Predators vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 16th 3.17 Goals Scored 2.5 30th 13th 3.1 Goals Allowed 2.85 10th 19th 30.3 Shots 27.9 28th 18th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.2 19th 15th 20.91% Power Play % 9.21% 31st 24th 76.29% Penalty Kill % 80.95% 13th

